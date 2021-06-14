Police: Car Plows Into Protesters in Minneapolis, Killing 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police and witnesses say a woman was killed and three other people were injured when an SUV struck a parked car and tossed it into demonstrators during a protest in Minneapolis.

Police say the suspect was pulled from his SUV by protesters after the 11:39 p.m. Sunday crash in the Uptown neighborhood, was taken into custody and was being treated for injuries.

Police say drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

Garrett Knajdek said his sister, Deona M. Knajdek, of Minneapolis, was the protester who was killed.

There have been ongoing protests in Uptown since the shooting June 3 of Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man and father of three, by members of a federal U.S. Marshals Service task force.

Get our free mobile app