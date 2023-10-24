Plastic Bag Fee Added to Another Minnesota City – St. Cloud Next?

There are some states that have a fee placed on plastic bags. That means that if you go somewhere like Wal Mart or Target, and you don't use the cloth reusable bags when checking out, you would be charged a fee for the plastic bags. Right now it's at 5 cents. It doesn't sound like much, but if you are doing a lot of grocery shopping, for example, that can add up.

Anyway, states like California have had this policy in place for quite awhile. Here in Minnesota, Minneapolis added the bag fee law back in 2021, and now Edina has passed the law as well. If you don't bring the reusable bags along when you shop, you will be charged 5 cents for every plastic bag you use. And if you were somewhere like Wal Mart, this can add up. Especially when you see them bagging one to two items in a bag. Sometimes that happens at other stores too. Get stronger bags!

It might be a good idea to think about getting in the habit of using the reusable cloth bags next time you are shopping for groceries, or other stores that use plastic bags.

The idea is that it's just better for the environment using bags that can be washed and reused instead of the plastic ones that probably are ending up in a landfill.

Will this law be spreading out to more towns/cities in Minensota? Possibly. We don't have any word that it will be moving to St. Cloud, but you can see the writing on the wall. It's really just a matter of time.

Thoughts?