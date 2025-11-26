ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The busy holiday entertainment season gets into full swing this weekend at the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Owner Ray Herrington says the show on Friday, called "Celebrate Me Home - Sounds of the Holiday Season," will appeal to multiple generations of family members.

Old-school Vegas-style Christmas show. Frank Sinatra and Andy Williams-type show. Great multi-generational. Very Classy. Very well done. These performers have been around the state for a long time. They do a great job.

The show on Friday starts at 7:30 p.m. Next weekend at the Pioneer Place, "Totally Awesome 80's Christmas" is on Friday night, "A Rock and Roll Christmas" is on Saturday night, and "Holy Rocka Rollaz" is on Sunday afternoon.

Holiday-themed shows will run through the end of the year at the Pioneer Place. Tickets are available for most shows.