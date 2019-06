PIERZ -- A Pierz man suffered serious injuries in a rollover. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 10:00 p.m. Thursday about three miles west of Pierz.

Thirty-nine-year-old Roger Bleichner was going west on 153rd Street when his vehicle left the road and hit a field approach launching the vehicle into the air and rolling onto its roof.

Bleichner was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.