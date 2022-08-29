Pierz Man Hurt in ATV Crash

BUH TOWNSHIP -- A Pierz man was hurt after crashing his ATV on Saturday.

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. near a home about five miles north of Pierz.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 68-year-old George Gold was driving the machine on a neighboring property on 193rd Street when he lost control while making a turn and rolled.

Gold was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls for treatment of minor injuries.

