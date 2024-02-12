Phyllis Catherine Stumpf, 90, St. Cloud

May 6, 1933 - February 9, 2024

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Phyllis Stumpf, age 90, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, February 9, 2024 at Talamore Assisted Living in Saint Cloud. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. A time of gathering will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday all at the church in Waite Park. Parish Prayers will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday at church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Phyllis Stumpf, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother, passed away on February 9, 2024 at the age of 90. She was born in Morrison County on May 6, 1933 the 7th child of Charles and Clara (Dingmann) Otremba.

Phyllis was a graduate of Little Falls High School, Class of 1951. She was a devoted member of the St Joseph Catholic Church, Waite Park. She was an avid quilter and crafted many beautiful pieces over the years which will be cherished forever by her family.

She loved dancing and met the love of her life Leo Stumpf at a dance. She married Leo on October 5, 1953 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls; and together they raised 6 children.

Preceding Phyllis in death are her parents, husband Leo, sisters Mary Ann Schwiegert, Virginette Otremba, infant brother Ralph Otremba, and Alice Weiss. In-laws Jerry Stumpf, Mildred Bieniek, Mary Ann Long, and Melvin Stumpf.

Surviving are her children, Terry (Robin) of Ramsey, Kevin (Marilyn) of Brainerd, Lynette (John) Golly of Clear Lake, Louise (Rich) Anderson of Maple Grove, Karen (David) Boswell of Westphalia, MI, Ralph (Kathy) of Okmulgee, OK; 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Also surviving are her sister Esther Preimesberge; sister-in-law Olivia (Stumpf) Maciej and brother-in-law Willard Stumpf.