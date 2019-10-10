Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Rural Sherburne County

ZIMMERMAN -- A man walking on a road near Zimmerman died Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says 33-year-old Ian Hruzek of Zimmerman was crossing County Road 4 near the intersection of County Road 39 in Livonia Township when he was hit by a vehicle traveling west on County Road 4.

Deputies were called just before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but Hruzek was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 49-year-old Susan Morse, was not hurt. Brott says she stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.