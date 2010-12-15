Pedestrian Causes 3 Vehicle Crash
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police say a person running across the road caused a chain reaction crash involving three vehicles.
The incident happened at about 7:30 last (Tuesday) night at the intersection of University Drive and 5th Avenue South.
The drivers of the three vehicles were 22-year-old Krystal Morin, 55-year-old Sharon Loranger of St. Cloud, and 27-year-old Briana Worms of Melrose.
Loranger was the only person hurt, she was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.