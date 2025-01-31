Paynesville Area Community Foundation Grant Window Opening

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Nonprofit organizations, schools and governments in Paynesville have the opportunity to apply for some grant money.

The Paynesville Area Community Foundation is opening its general grant application window on Saturday, February 1st. It will remain open through March 31st.

The PACF will target applicants who focus on education, social services, arts and culture, civics, recreation, or health. The organization is looking for programs that also make a sustainable positive impact in the Paynesville community.

In 2024, PACF granted $38,000 to four local organizations.

Since 2008, the organization has grown to $7.3-million in assets and has awarded more than $1.2-million in grants to the community.

