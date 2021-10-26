Pauline A. Gronau, 92, Rice

February 25, 1931 - October 22, 2021

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Pauline A. Gronau who passed away on Friday, October 22 at her son’s home in Rice. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be at United Church of Christ Cemetery in Minden Township at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Pauline was born on February 25, 1931 in Mayhew Lake Township to Paul and Ann (Gruba) Thomas. She married Harley Gronau on February 24, 1951 and they spent their entire lives on their hobby farm in Rice, raising 12 children. Pauline was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking, especially apple pies, quilting and making wreaths for church, family picnics, and most importantly, spending time with her family. She was a very strong, outgoing lady who spoke honestly and enjoyed the company of friends and family.

“Pauline a mother to all persons who touched her soul she raised 12 kids with an Angel Heart and a butt load of grandkids way too many to count. She stretched her hand up to the lord today to show her the way home. Where she now rests in God’s Garden holding on to Dad’s hand. Love you Mom.”

Pauline is survived by her children, Judy Gronau of Brainerd, Harley Jr. (Joanne) Gronau of Avon, Harlene (James) Eizenhoefer of Brainerd, Allen (Valerie) Gronau of Rice, David Gronau of Alabama, Debra (Perry) Moulzolf of Foley, Kevin Gronau of New Mexico, Colette Smith of Sauk Rapids, Kathy (Ray) Tate of Alabama, Russel (Laura) Gronau of Rice, Rodney (Melissa) of Georgia, and Robin (Andrea) Gronau of Missouri; buttload of grand and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harley (1992); 2 siblings; and 2 grandchildren.