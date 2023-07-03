Paul F. Gauerke, Sr., 84, St. Cloud

January 19, 1939 - July 2, 2023

Paul F. Gauerke, Sr., age 84, of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully with his family at his side on July 2, 2023, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital, particularly those on the 5th floor Oncology Team.

Paul was born on January 19, 1939, the oldest son of Millard (Milt) Gauerke and Stella (Schalow) Gauerke. He grew up in Wausau, Wisconsin and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1958, attended North Central Technical College and served in the Army Reserves achieving a rank of Staff Sargent. He married Germaine Urban on August 12, 1965 in Wausau, WI.

He spent the majority of his career working in the trucking and transportation industry for the likes of Neundorf Transportation and CW Transportation in Central Wisconsin. As his career advanced, he ran the transportation division for Gerber Baby Foods in Fremont, MI as well as President and GM of the transportation arm of Bush Beans located in Danridge, TN. He finished his career working for Mason Dixon Transport of Warren, MI.

He and his wife Germaine both accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior at a Billy Graham Crusade in Milwaukee in the late 1970’s. Wherever they lived, he was active in his local church and other ministries that focused on sharing Jesus.

After retirement they enjoyed ten plus years of travel as part of “Roving Volunteers in Christ Service,” or RVICS. They traveled the southern and western parts of the U.S. working at various Christian camps and serving in other ministry opportunities. They eventually ended up serving most of their RVICS time at Victory Ranch in Hemet, CA.

Paul was also a long-time member of the Gideon’s International, serving for many years at both the local and state levels in both Tennessee and Minnesota. He was a part of many different campaigns to distribute hundreds of thousands of bibles, including over 35,000 bibles given away during a trip he made to Africa. Paul was also active serving at the St. Cloud Hospital in the “No One Dies Alone” ministry, Stephen Ministries and volunteering weekly at the Salvation Army in St. Cloud.

Paul is survived by his wife Germaine, son Paul (Sherri) of St. Cloud and daughter Pam of Escondido, CA, grandsons Jack, Cade and Cole Gauerke of St. Cloud and Keenan Ledee of Escondido, CA. Brother Tom Gauerke (Rose) of Wausau, WI and sister Mary Fergot (Sam) of Presque Isle, WI.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Discovery Church located at 700 18th Street NW, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Gideon’s International (https://www.gideons.org/) are preferred.