Paul E. Naegeli, 74, St. Cloud

November 30, 1946 - February 14, 2021

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Paul E. Naegeli, age 74, who passed away at the St. Cloud Veterans Medical Center on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Pastor Greg Tomhave will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Paul was born on November 30, 1946 in St. Cloud to Earl and Lucille (Bernhagen) Naegeli. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1964. Shortly thereafter, he was drafted and proudly served our country in the United States Army during Vietnam. Paul worked all of his life for the United States Postal Service and also at the Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis helping fellow veterans. One of Paul’s accomplishments was being awarded a clock to commemorate his 35 years working in government services. He was a life member of the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 and also enjoyed being part of two bowling leagues most recently. Paul enjoyed wood working, especially carving hand crosses, hunting with his brothers and nephews, being outdoors, bowling, and spending time at the cabin on Grand Lake. He was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan, and most importantly, loved being with his family.

Paul is survived by his children, Gretchen Ping and Meredith Huikko; siblings, Nona (Jay) Peterson of Sauk Rapids, Harriet (Jerry) Lehner of St. Cloud, Joseph (Jan) of Nisswa, Wendy (Kent) Kalm of Mankato, and Russell (Brenda) of Sauk Rapids; 10 nieces and nephews; and 19 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

We thank and appreciate the health care workers at the St. Cloud Veterans Community Living Program for caring for Paul and supporting our family throughout his journey.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud Veterans Volunteer Services towards the Recreation Program.