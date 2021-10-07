Patrol: Two Hurt When Vehicle Hits Black Bear

MAHNOMEN -- In Minnesota, it is common to hear about vehicle collisions with deer, but bears not so much.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt when the SUV they were in collided with a black bear up in Mahnomen County in northern Minnesota.

The crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The two people, 72-year-old Bonnie Badboy and 69-year-old Sherold Hands both of Waubun, were taken to the Mahnomen Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The condition of the bear was not released.

