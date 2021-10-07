Molitor’s Haunted Acres Hosts Haunted Walk

SAUK RAPIDS -- Molitor's Hunted Acres is having its seasonal haunted walk through.

It used to be a hayride, but last year they changed it to a walk through because of COVID-19. Owner Tammy Molitor says they got such positive feed back that this year they kept it as a walk through and made several upgrades.

Get our free mobile app

It's that time of year. This is our 23rd year of Molitor's Haunted Acres. It is absolutely the best and most favorite time of year for not only my family, but for the family of Molitor's Quarry Grill and Bar.

Molitor says people should dress appropriately and wear good shoes. The walk takes about 45 minutes.

They can expect to see everything that goes bump in the night, the things that they think about then they're alone in the drive way or the house it quiet and empty. They can expect all those bumps and noises that startle them, only this time, they will get a more up close experience than they've ever had before.

They will be open every Friday and Saturday through Halloween from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. You can buy tickets online or at the door.

Photo courtesy Molitor's Haunted Acres

Photo courtesy of Molitor's Haunted Acres