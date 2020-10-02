New Scares, Same Great Fun Awaits At Molitor’s Haunted Acres

SAUK RAPIDS -- The sounds of screams will once again be heard in the night air in Sauk Rapids.

Molitor's Haunted Acres opens for their 23rd season Friday. Owner Tammy Molitor says while their was some uncertainly surrounding this season, they knew if they could make it work they would.

This is a tradition for many people. We wanted to come up with a plan to make sure everyone stays safe, and yet give them that freedom and fun they have been looking forward too.

Molitor says they've taken many precautions to make sure guests feel safe, but are excited to bring the same scares you've come to love, while adding a few new wrinkles.

This is a walk through only for Molitor's Haunted Acres 2020. In doing so you're going to be in an out of areas and experiencing everything up close and personal.

Molitor says the walk is a first for them, but has allowed them to be creative with a few unexpected scares.

She says while it's going to be an adjustment from years past, she's looking forward to hearing the sounds of screams and laughter again this season.

Gates open at 6:45 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Halloween. Tickets are $26 online or $31 at the gate.