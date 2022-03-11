Patrick Lee Eisenreich, 80, Sartell

March 17, 1941 - March 10, 2022

attachment-Patrick Eisenreich loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Patrick L. Eisenreich, age 80, who passed away on Thursday. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church in Sartell on Monday morning. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Patrick was born on March 17, 1941 in Saint Cloud to Leo and Marie (Lardy) Eisenreich. He married Mary Milske on June 15, 1963 in St. Paul. Patrick worked in sales at Sears and at Central McGowan as a route salesman. He enjoyed carpentry and was happiest when he was working in his shop at home, creating wooden trucks, Christmas bears, and other beautifully crafted items. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell and volunteered as a greeter for many years. Pat loved to be around his family, travel with Mary to Branson, MO and he always enjoyed a good meal with those he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of Sartell; children, Michael (Sarah) of St. Cloud, Robert of Sartell and John of Otsego; grandchildren, Kristin, Nicollette (Marcus) Stueck, Richard (Brianna), Catie, and Rachel; step-grandchildren, Levi (Stephanie) Kleffman and Tyler (Megan) Kleffman; great- grandchildren, Wesley, Tucker, and Teagan; step great-grandchildren, Carsyn, Tate, Zeke, and Nora Kleffman; and brother, Terry (Carol) of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Edgewood Memory Care in Sartell and to St. Croix Hospice for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Pat, especially in his final days.