Patricia R. Dahlgren, 85, Rice

March 27, 1936 - February 6, 2022

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Patricia R. Dahlgren who passed away at the Gardens of Foley on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Patricia was born on March 27, 1936 in Detroit, MI to Clarence and Genevieve (Steinhauer) Brown. She married Ralph Roberts and the couple was blessed with five sons. Ralph passed away suddenly. She married Norman Dahlgren and he passed away in 2015. Pat was a homemaker and in earlier years, she worked as a cashier at the Red Owl in Aitkin. She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, craft shows and painting. Patricia loved to visit with others, as she was very social and a joyful person. She always welcomed others into her home, she brought the best out in everyone and was a mom to anyone. Pat was also a great cook and her best dish was her Wild Rice Hotdish.

Survivors include her sons, Mark (Shari) Roberts of Brooklyn Park, Scott Roberts of Rice, Craig Roberts of Chisholm, Rob Roberts of Sauk Rapids and Randy (Kelly Briesch) Roberts of Sauk Rapids; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; sister, Jerry Lusk; brother, Larry Brown; and one granddaughter.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Gardens at Foley for the compassionate care that was given to Patricia in her final days and weeks. They would also like to thank Dr. Mark Halstrom at Williams Integracare in Sartell and Country Manor Healthcare and Retirement Center in Sartell for the excellent care that was given to Patricia throughout her life.