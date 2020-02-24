Patricia “Patti” S. Bloomstrand, 64, Princeton

November 1, 1955 - February 19, 2020

Patricia Bloomstrand (previously Underwood) died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the age of 64. A Celebration of Patti’s Life will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Patricia Sue Anderson, was born on November 1, 1955, to Robert E. and Doris (Young) Anderson. She attended Forest Lake High School and was part of the Class of 1973. In 1979, she married Kim Underwood, and they had two sons, Nicolaas and Dustin. Patti met her best friend, Paul Bloomstrand in August, 1998, and they enjoyed 21 years together, marrying on August 12, 2017.

Her grandchildren were the joy of her life. She was a big Minnesota sports fan and cheered on the Twins, Vikings, and Minnesota Wild. Her family asks that you please honor Patti’s memory by coming to her Celebration of Life wearing Minnesota sports attire.

Patti will be deeply missed by her husband, Paul Bloomstrand; sons, Nicolaas Underwood of Crosby and Dustin Underwood of Isanti; grandchildren, Abiel, Nicky, Jordan, Keegan, Jalyn, Nathan, Joslynn, Arianna; great-granddaughter, Greer; sisters, Kathi Cota of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Bobbie Bendt of Watertown; and brother, Doug (Chris) Anderson of Isle. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Jo Anderson; and niece, Becky Scott.