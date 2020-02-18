Patricia “Pat” M. Webber, 92, Sauk Rapids

December 25, 1927 - February 17, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Patricia “Pat” M. Webber, age 92, who passed away Monday at Ridgeview Place Senior Living in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

Patricia Mae (Coleman) Webber was born December 25, 1927 in Minneapolis to William & Johanna (Weber) Coleman. She married Harold Webber on April 15, 1950 at Incarnation Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Pat lived most of her life in Richfield where she was a member of St. Richard’s Catholic Church. Her faith was very important to her and she volunteered in various ways at St. Richard’s including attending daily mass, served as a Eucharistic Minister, preparing and serving meals for funerals, and cleaning church. Pat was a fabulous cook and exceptional baker. She worked part-time jobs in various retail settings, JC Penney in the sewing department, grocery check out at Tait’s Super Value, and a special size store in Edina. Family was very important to her and she spent a lot of time with her grandchildren when they were growing up attending all the milestones! Pat enjoyed sewing, crafting, painting, fishing, and spending time at the lake near South Haven, MN. She was loving, caring, welcoming and hospitable.

Survivors include her children, Gary (Patricia) Webber of St. Cloud, Kathleen (Mike) Spanier of Sartell, and Charly (Nicole) Webber of Victoria; sisters, Gertrude Kodet of Crystal and Geri Webber of Chanhassen; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; sisters and brothers, Marie, William, Catherine, Lucille, Edward, Dorothy, and Charles.

Special thanks to the staff at Ridgeview Place Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their extraordinary care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Central Minnesota Alzheimer’s Association, www.act.alz.org.