Patricia “Pat” Gray, 96, Long Prairie

February 9, 1927 - October 29, 2023

Patricia “Pat” Gray, née Gretsch, aged 96, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2023. Throughout her life, Pat shared a passion for community service, was known for her sharp wit, and for creating many memories with family and friends. She is preceded in death by an infant daughter, her beloved husband Don and her sister Janet Gretsch.

Pat was born February 9, 1927, to George and Catherine Gretsch in St. Paul, MN. She married the love of her life, Donald A. Gray, a Marine Corps combat veteran of WWII and captain of the St. John’s Football Team, on November 7, 1949 in Saint Cloud, MN. After marriage, Don and Pat would relocate six times before finally making Long Prairie, MN their home in 1957. They raised four children, Tom, John, Gretchen and Kevin—each of whom would go on and build families of their own. Pat and Don also welcomed into their home a foreign exchange student, Julie Woodward, who they would later travel to visit in Australia.

Pat had a passion for being involved with her community, remaining active and engaged well into her nineties and sharing that value with her family and close friends. Her energy to dedicate herself to worthy causes knew no bounds and left an indelible mark on numerous projects. She would say her most rewarding project, among many, was partnering with two friends to start “Grandmas for the Beach” which focused on raising money for lifeguards and supervisors at Lake Charlotte Beach. Pat served a variety of positions in her local parish, was President of the of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, and served as President of the Hospital Auxiliary for many years. She stained and installed shelves for the library, was the acting Christie House administrative secretary for 20 years, was an active, twice elected member of the school board, and an energetic member of the Literary Club. She served on the city park board and assisted in the organization of local hockey clubs. At the age of 88 she became a a visible and active member of the steering committee helping to build the new CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie. She also served as an election judge for various elections in Long Prairie and surrounding townships, ensuring free and fair elections throughout the area.

Pat grew up in the years of the Great Depression, joining the work force immediately after high school. It may have been this giving of herself that served as the impetus for the volunteer work and sacrifice that continued throughout her life.

She would share laughs with friends playing Bridge and enjoyed debating the issues of the day. Pat was an active member of the DFL party and, as many can attest, was never shy about expressing her political opinions usually with a glass of her favorite white wine in hand. Even after movement in her hands and fingers was limited by her lifelong battle with rheumatoid arthritis, she could still manage to point out the exact amount of wine (somewhere between two and five fingers) to be poured into her glass.

Pat was passionate about lifelong learning and traveling, even after losing Don in 2005, and she continued to travel extensively, often as a participant in the elder-hostel program at the College of Saint Benedict.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was the cornerstone of her family. Pat is survived by four children and their families - son Tom (Kate) Gray from Long Prairie, MN; daughter Gretchen (Rick) Larson from Bloomington, MN; son John (Ann) Gray from Green Bay, WI; son Kevin (Margaret) Gray from Saint Cloud, MN. Pat is survived by her two siblings, Jerry (Kathy) Gretsch of St. Paul and Judy Schmid of St. Cloud.

She was also loved by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren: Grandson Ted and wife Ashley with great-granddaughter Adeline; Granddaughter Eleanor and husband Brandon; Granddaughter Molly and husband Goran and great-granddaughter Zelda; Grandson David; Grandson Jackson and fiancé Nathalie; Grandson Kevin and wife Tara and great-grandchildren Decker and Carter; Granddaughter Katie; Granddaughter Jenny and husband Nate with great-grandchildren Ava and Will; Granddaughter Jessie and great-granddaughter Ellyson; Granddaughter Greta and husband Alex and great-grandchildren Leo and Lincoln.

Though she is no longer with us, her spirit will continue to inspire and guide us. May we carry her legacy forward with the same passion and sense of purpose that she shared with the world.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday November 7, 2023 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Pat Gray, 96 of Long Prairie who died Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Meadow Place Assisted Living in Long Prairie. Deacon James Schulzetenberg will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30-7:30 PM Monday at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in Long Prairie. A prayer service will take place at 7PM Monday evening at the funeral home in Long Prairie.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the charity of your choice.

“We are visitors in this place, we are just passing through.

Our purpose here is to observe, to learn, to grow, to love and

Then return home.” -- Anon.