Patricia “Pat” Cenis, 81, Waite Park

November 18, 1938 - February 18, 2020



Patricia “Pat” Cenis, 81, of Waite Park passed away on February 18, 2020. She spent the last several years fighting many illnesses, but now is finally at peace. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St Cloud on Monday, January 24, 2020 with Memorial Services immediately following at the funeral home.

Pat was born on November 18, 1938 to John Paul and Nelle (Johnson) Miller in East McKeesport, PA. She grew up in the East McKeesport area until moving to Greensburg, Pennsylvania where she worked as a secretary for Allegheny Energy (West Penn Power) until retiring in 2000. Upon retirement, she moved to Minnesota to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren. Pat was an extremely kind, strong, virtuous, genuine, loving and funny person who always thought of others first. While she swore like a sailor (and known in the family as “the cussin’ Aunt”), she was a proud and fiercely independent woman who enjoyed watching TV, chewing ice and eating hot McDonald french fries. But most of all her favorite activity was spending time with her family, especially her two loving grandchildren – the lights of her life. Even though she had 81 years on this earth, her family was not ready to say good-bye. She will be missed every moment of every day.

Survivors include her children, Sharon (Bill) Dahl of Apple Valley and Gayle (Tim) Nolan of Waite Park; grandchildren, Quintin and Genevieve Dahl; sister, Kathleen (Anthony) Maffia; nieces and nephews Wendy (Charlie) and Adam Davis, Breanne (Camden) and Rory Marion, Heather (Cary) Willgren, Dr. Lori (Jim) York as well as many extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings - James, Paula and David (Bubba) who we know are with her and now celebrating together in Heaven.