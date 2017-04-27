Patricia “Pat” A. Abraham, 84, Sauk Rapids

April 19, 1933 - April 25, 2017

Patricia “Pat” A. Abraham, age 84 passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, Friday from 4-8 PM, with parish prayers at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be held in the parish cemetery following services.

Pat was born April 19, 1933 in St. Cloud to Frank & Marie (Trutwin) Sobieck. She married Gene Abraham on June 2, 1952 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Pat was a homemaker and also was a “lunch lady” at Sauk Rapids High School for many years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a former president of the Christian Mothers (St. Monica’s Society) and a Jubilarian. Pat loved baking, going to the casino, fishing and sewing. She was a giving, caring person who always took care of other people before herself. Pat loved to sit and gossip with her grandkids, and she always said, “It’s only okay to lie when you’re telling a little ‘fiblet’ to make someone else feel better.”