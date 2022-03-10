Patricia Marie Weidner, 95, St. Cloud

October 29, 1926 - March 7, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Patricia Marie Weidner, age 95 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Assumption Community in Cold Spring. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and private entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Patricia was born on October 29, 1926 in Bismarck, ND to William and Hazel (Israelson) Klein. She married George D. Weidner on August 19, 1947 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Pat worked as a homemaker and was a member of St. Augustine’s Church. Pat enjoyed traveling, reading and was a life-long learner. She was generous and will always be remembered for her authenticity and candor.

Survivors include her daughters and son, Denise (Tom) McNeal, Deborah (Peggy Schmit) Steinberg, Richard (Carol), Marilee (Wendell) Giese and Trish (Jeff) Kuebelbeck; brother, Gary (Nellie) Klein and sister, Linda (Merle) Schindele; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George in 2010; daughter, Lorilee; and brother William Klein, Jr.

Memorials are preferred to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org), Catholic Charities in St. Cloud (www.ccstcloud.org) or a charity of your choice.