Patricia M. Murn-Benedict, 83, Sauk Rapids

June 17, 1940 - March 14, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Patricia “Pat” Murn-Benedict, age 83, who passed away Thursday evening, March 14, 2024 surrounded by her family at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Fr. Gregory Sauer will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church with a luncheon to follow the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Pat was born June 17, 1940 in St. Cloud to John and Rose (Schueller) Murn. She married William “Bill” Benedict on December 31, 1994 in St. Cloud. Pat grew up in Popple Creek, lived in Babbitt for ten years, and has lived in Rice since then. She was the owner/operator of Pat’s OK Corral for many years. Pat spent many years as a huge advocate of the St. Cloud Sexual Abuse Center and Woman House. She received many certificates for all her many hours of dedication to this cause!!! Pat also was also certified in EMT response. Pat was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoyed hunting deer and elk, scuba diving, traveling, dirt track racing, snowmobile racing with family, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat was hard-working, caring, confident, very independent, and fun.

Survivors include her son, Tom (Lindy) Sabraski of Rice; step-children, Tim (Yvonne) Benedict of Thief River Falls, Teresa (Steve) Levinson of Minneapolis, and Bill (Judy) Benedict Jr. of New Jersey; siblings, Diane Hodel of Elk River, Jack (Rose Ann) Murn of Sauk Rapids, Denise (Joe) Scapanski of Sauk Rapids, and Roseann “Sug” (Bruce) Latterell of Foley; grandchildren, Shane (Katie) Sabraski, Sonja (Matt) Weisman, Michael (Julie) Benedict, Rachel (Nick) Schaefer, Kate (Brian) Awsumb, Erinne Benedict, and Christian Benedict; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; siblings, Kathy Rydberg and Joey Murn; brother-in-law, Donny Hodel; and great grandsons, Slade and Brady Sabraski.

A special thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd Community and Moments Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Pat.