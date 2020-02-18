Patricia L. Kolodjeski, 72, Avon

June 8, 1947 - February 16, 2020

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb 20, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, MN. for Patricia L. Kolodjeski, age 72, of Avon, MN. who died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be ONLY 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. Immaculate Conception Christian Women will pray at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Patricia was born on June 8, 1947 to Arthur and Dorothy (Moriarty) Ziebarth. She married Harvey Kolodjeski on August 23, 1969 in Alexandria, MN. Patricia was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Before the debilitating effects of MS, Patricia was an active Girl Scout Leader and President of Stearns County Horticulture Society. Patricia had tremendous faith in multiple ways and it showed by being an RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) leader for Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She also taught religion class in St. Joseph, MN. Patricia was a vivacious reader, loved feeding birds, gardening and baking. She enjoyed fishing and camping with her family and most of all loved spoiling her granddaughters.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Harvey of Avon; children, Karrie (Dale) Fredrickson of Sartell, Susan (Paul) Reinert of Luxemburg and granddaughters, Andrea and Elizabeth Reinert. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A special thanks to Kathy and Randy Deeren and all who cared for her throughout this MS journey.