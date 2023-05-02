Patricia Kay Day, 70, St. Cloud

June 22, 1952 - May 1, 2023

attachment-Patricia Kay Day loading...

Patricia Kay Day passed away on Monday, in her home, of natural causes. She touched the lives of many with her caring, generous spirit and humorous nature.

Pat was born in Glencoe, MN, was baptized at St. Boniface Catholic Church, in Stewart, and was raised on her family’s farm. As a child she enjoyed her large extended family, including loving grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles, and a multitude of cousins, many of whom became frequent playmates and lifelong friends. As the oldest sibling, she spent much of her young life in the company of her sister Monica, and, later, assisted with the care and supervision of her adopted brothers Mark and Anthony. She also played the organ for St. Boniface and this helped her to develop a lifelong love of music.

Pat graduated from Stewart High School in 1970. She then joined the working world and met Duane Day, her husband of 13 years. Pat and Duane had two sons, Eric and Christopher. During this time she and her family moved to Diamond Lake, near Atwater, and life at the lake became something she would always treasure.

Pat and Duane parted ways in 1986 and she supported her boys as a full-time sales professional. She became a fixture of Willmar’s Kandi Mall, where she worked at The Fashion Bug, Gordon’s Jewelers, and Riddle’s Jewelry. She enjoyed the opportunity this work provided her to visit, both with her regular customers and the dear friends she made while there. She ended her career as a Sales associate for Target, where she strived to make each customer’s experience a good one.

In addition to her sales career, Pat was proud of her opportunity to contribute to her faith community, for over 30 years, as church organist for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Kandiyohi.

Pat delighted in watching and visiting with friends and family, especially her grandchildren, Spencer and Bailey, of whom she was very proud. Her generous nature ensured no one would leave her home without having enjoyed a treat and she would often send a little something with her guests to be enjoyed on the way home.

Pat is preceded in death by her father, Stan. She is survived by her mother, Jeannine Maiers, sons Eric (Sommer) and Christopher (Dan Zwick), grandchildren Spencer and Bailey, great granddaughter Atlas, siblings Monica (Don Johnston), Mark (Cindy), Anthony (Kristine), aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Friends and family are invited to Saint Boniface Catholic Church, in Stewart, MN, for a visitation on Saturday, May 6, at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon, followed by internment and a light lunch. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CentraCare Hospice.