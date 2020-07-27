Patricia J. Schnettler, 65, St. Cloud

March 17, 1955 - July 24, 2020

Born to Virginia (Kalusche) Orth and Walter J. Orth on March 17,1955, Pat received her angel wings at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after a short battle with cancer. Married James Schnettler and later divorced.

Survived by her sons; Adam (Amanda), Scott (Danielle), John (Lanaya), one grandchild, Colton. Sister and brothers; Carol (Richard) Dietman, Dale (Pat), Jerry (Mary), Jeff (Denise Molesky). Preceded in death by her father, Walter.

Pat work as an accountant and was a social person who enjoyed hanging with friends and vacationing with her children. Family was very important to her.