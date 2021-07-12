Paramount Theatre Announces Fall Production Schedule

ST. CLOUD -- Dance, theater and plenty of music will be taking center stage this fall.

The Paramount Theatre released their fall season schedule Monday.

Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts. She says after a 15th month shutdown, they are excited to bring back a full season of programming.

We had a full schedule planned last year, but that didn't happen. So we went to work seeing if those artist would reschedule for this year and we were lucky to be able to hang on to a lot of those shows.

The season kicks off on September 24th with their annual Autumn Moon Fundraiser featuring The New Standards.

Some of the highlights in the fall schedule include:

Fri, Oct 1 – SHAPESHIFT

Sat, Oct 2 – Brat Pack Radio

Sun, Oct 3 – Okee Dokee Brothers

Tue, Oct 19 – Remembering Hee Haw

Fri, Oct 22 – Katha Dance Theatre

Sun, Oct 24 – “Way Down East”

Tue, Oct 26 – Killer Country with the Killer Vees

Tue, Nov 2 & Wed, Nov 3 – Branson Country Christmas

Fri, Nov 5 – Laurie Forster, The Wine Coach

Sun, Nov 7 – Luca Stricagnoli

Sat, Dec 4 – Christmas with the Steeles

Mon, Dec 13 – George Maurer Group

Tue, Dec 28 – The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas

Fri, Dec 31 – Tonic Sol Fa

Boulka says they are planning for full capacity in the theatre this fall, after easing back into things this summer.

We have a handful of performances this summer we are trying out see where the audience is at and sales have been going well, if not better than expected. So that feels really good and indicates to us that people are ready to come back to the theatre.

Tickets for all shows go on sale next Monday. Boulka says the Spring 2022 season will be announced in December.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Paramount Theatre