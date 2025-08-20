ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A totally rad fundraiser is fast approaching. The Paramount Center for the Arts' annual fall season kickoff is on Saturday, September 6th.

This year's theme is Mixtape Magic with 1980s artists A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes, and Tommy Tutone all performing.

Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says their only fundraiser of the season helps to pay for concerts and programs all season long.

Thirty dollars of every ticket sold for that night is donated to Paramount programming.

Those dollars go to support all of our programs from everything with have in our theater. So, community shows and the big shows that we bring in, we need funds to support that work. And, of course, our visual arts classes that we have in our lower level. Everything from ceramics, to glass, to woodworking.

The night begins at 5:30 p.m. with a pre-show outdoor tent party including 80s music, a catered meal, and rollerskaters. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.