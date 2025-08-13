ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The organizers of TEDxStCloud have announced this year's line-up of speakers.

In the spotlight this year, sharing their ideas worth spreading are;

Jill Blashack Strahan Jill Blashack Strahan loading...

Jill Blashack Strahan–Founder and CEO of Tastefully Simple, nationally recognized as a top entrepreneur and business leader.

Cory Hepola Cory Hepola loading...

Cory Hepola–Emmy-winning storyteller and documentary creator, exploring how we reconnect with what matters most in our hometowns.

Chase Larson Chase Larson loading...

Chase Larson–Executive at St. Cloud Financial Credit Union, leading digital asset innovation and reshaping the future of local finance.

Debra Leigh Debra Leigh loading...

Debra Leigh–Equity leader and artist whose work has transformed education, leadership, and cultural understanding across Minnesota and the nation.

Clare Richards Clare Richards loading...

Clare Richards–CEO and co-founder of Impacks, whose award-winning leadership bridges educational gaps and strengthens community access.

Spokesman Brian Hart says they want to have a diverse group of speakers and topics.

We look to have a blend of men and women, young and old, different cultural backgrounds, different topics, and then we reach out to people and invite them to consider being a presenter at our event.

The 9th annual TEDxStCloud is on Thursday, October 9th, with a social hour from 5:00 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. and the program at 6:30 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Tickets are about $45 each.

As part of this year's event, TEDxStCloud is sponsoring The Rule of St. Benedict Scroll by artist Mary Bruno from September 8th through October 16th in Studio C at the Paramount.

Mary Bruno Mary Bruno loading...

The 36-foot-long work of art features 90 pages of letterpress-printed text and more than 18 hand-carved linoleum block images.