Palmer Kleven, 69, Eagle Bend

July 7, 1950 - April 22, 2020

Palmer Kleven, 69, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Lakewood Health Hospital in Staples, MN. Pastor Kali Christensen will officiate a private burial service on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Sauk Valley Cemetery in rural Osakis. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Palmer Ivan Kleven was born July 7, 1950 in Alexandria to Otto and Helda (Togstad) Kleven. He was raised on a farm near Osakis where he also attended school. Palmer worked on the family farm and for various farmers and also did some trucking. In 1997, due to a medical condition, he became unable to live independently. Laurel Meier became his guardian and began considering him one of her family. Palmer moved to Park Rapids where he received the loving care of Bob and Monica at Frost Adult Foster Care. In 2008 he moved to A Touch of Home Adult Foster Care in Eagle bend where Pam Irlbeck provided him excellent care util the home became managed by Oak Ridge Homes. Palmer was pleasant and easy to get along with. He was always eager to work at the STEP Program in Browerville where he could interact with coworkers and staff. Though the truth may have been stretched, Palmer was a great story teller who will be dearly missed by his housemates, especially Doug, and all of his caregivers.

Palmer is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Paul; sister Sylvia Kleven and many aunts and uncles.