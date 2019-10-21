Overall Enrollment Up Throughout Sartell School District

SARTELL -- Overall enrollment is up throughout the Sartell-St. Stephen school district.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert will be presenting the the district's enrollment report during Monday's school board meeting. In total, enrollment for K-12 increased by 68 students from 4,034 to 4,102.

The district's largest growth came from Sartell High School with an increase of 55 students from last year. Oak Ridge Elementary also saw positive enrollment numbers with 53 more students, their largest increase coming from their kindergarten class.

Pine Meadow Elementary remained flat with just three new students.

While the number of students at Sartell Middle School dropped by 43 students from the end of last year. Early Childhood also saw a one student decrease from 2018.

The Sartell-St. Stephen school district keeps a running document and updates these numbers as the school year progresses.

