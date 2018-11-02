Over 50 Countries Represented at St. Cloud Film Festival

ST. CLOUD -- A week long movie event takes place in St. Cloud this weekend. The annual St. Cloud Film Festival begins Saturday and runs through next Saturday.

The festival promotes film and filmmakers by creating opportunities for education, production, and appreciation.

Festival Director John Scott says they have film makers from across the globe showcasing their work.

We had submissions from about 50 countries this year, maybe a little bit more. We have about 18 shows and we are showing about 105 films.

Scott says films range from live action to animation to documentary. He says they even have a special film playing in Foley that hasn't even been released yet.

The one playing in Foley is called "Shoplifters" and won the highest prize out at the Cannes film festival earlier this year and is going to be nominated for best foreign language feature. It doesn't actually release for another month in the United States so we definitely have a sneak peak at this movie.

Scott says they have movies playing at the Black Box Theater in downtown St. Cloud, the Miller Center at St. Cloud State University and the Brickhouse movie theater in Foley.

Tickets are $5 per film or $30 for a festival pass.