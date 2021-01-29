Otter Tail Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting of Horse

ERHARD (AP) — Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating what appears to be a fatal shooting of a horse that was in a pasture.

Officials in Otter Tail County say they got the call about the horse in rural Erhard on Thursday.

Deputies found the dead animal in a pasture with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. The horse was in the pasture with multiple other horses.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

