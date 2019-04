ST. MICHAEL -- An Otsego woman was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 Thursday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on I-94 near Highway 241 in St. Michael.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 40-year-old Tracy Carlson was heading west on the interstate when she went off the road, struck a bridge base and rolled down the embankment.

Carlson was taken to HCMC with life threatening injuries.