Orville “Orv” J. Kramer, 80, Clearwater

November 6, 1941 - November 13, 2021

Memorial services will be at 10:30 Am on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Orville “Orv” Kramer who passed away on November 13th at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 18th, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home and an hour prior to the service on Friday. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at a later date.

Orville was born on November 6, 1941 to John and Viola (Garrison) Kramer in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He worked as a mechanic. Orv was an amazing family man who loved his family with all his heart. He loved fishing, racing cars, road trips to the casino to “break even” and music. He was a great joke teller, a wonderful hugger and a very kind compassionate person. He loved his cat Lucy.

Orville is survived by his wife Kathy of Clearwater, his children; Cindy (Kevin) Stangl of St. Cloud, Jody (Byron) Miland of Sartell and Julie (Mike) Schendzielos of Clear Lake, grandchildren; Jordan and Blake Stangl, Brady Schultz, Preston Miland, Elle, Trace, Tarver and Claire Schendzielos.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Elsie Dehler, Shirley Murphy and Sharlet Taufen as well as his brothers Hilbert “Bud”, Leland and Phillip Kramer.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.