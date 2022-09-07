Orval C. Rosenow, 91, Long Prairie

August 23, 1931 - September 4, 2022

Funeral services will be 11:00 Friday, September 9, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Orval C. Rosenow, 91, of Long Prairie who died Sunday, September 4, 2022. Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate and burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services at the church. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.

Orval was born August 23, to Charlie and Bertha (Busacker) Rosenow in Long Prairie. Growing up he attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1949. He married Roma Lyon on November 15, 1952 in Huron, SD. They were blessed with five children whom they raised in Grey Eagle.

Orval drove truck hauling milk and cattle in the Grey Eagle area, until 1969 when he went to work for Warren Transport. He hauled across the United States as an over-the-road truck driver. In 1982 he went to work for the City of Grey Eagle. He also served on the Grey Eagle Fire Department, eventually as Fire Chief. He retired in 1983. Sadly, his wife Roma passed away in 1987. In retirement he mowed lawn for the Long Prairie Golf Course. On August 17, 1991 he married Marianne Buchholz at St John Lutheran Church. He and Marianne enjoyed traveling with many trips to foreign countries. They wintered in Kingsland, TX and Marianne passed away in 2015. Orval remained active at Trinity Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his loving friend Jeanette Alsleben; sons Randy of Bettendorf, IA, Jon (Rita) of Plentywood, MT, Marc (Tracy) of Grey Eagle; daughters, Kathy Marty of Fort Ripley and Debbie (Richard) Strassburg of Burtrum; Stepsons Leland (Pat) Buchholz of Grey Eagle, Mark (Jeanne) Buchholz of Sioux Falls, SD, David (Barb) Buchholz of Webster, MN; step-daughter Jill (Mike) Sullivan of Illinois; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Roma and wife Marianne; infant brother Rueben, his brothers Roland and Elmer “Sweede”; sister Haldina Lawin; granddaughter, Kimberly Strassburg and son-in-law Richard Strassburg.

In leu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Learning Center in Long Prairie.