Opening Dates Set For Sartell’s 5th Country Lights Festival

I don't want to skip over Halloween or take its spotlight. But, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't excited for the Christmas season.

If you're a lover of all things, red, green, and twinkling...then get ready for the annual Country Lights Festival around Lake Francis in Sartell.

If you've never been to this light display, I'd describe it as a mini Bentleyville. Organizers put up thousands of lights, and dozens of displays for the public to enjoy. It all happens behind the Sartell Community Center.

Usually, Santa will make a stop at the light display. They also have themed nights. Last year, due to the pandemic, they didn't move forward with the event as normal. But, the lights were still up for the public to enjoy over the holidays and the holiday music was still playing.

As you can probably imagine, an event of this size takes a village. If you're interested in being part of the setup crew, there are several volunteer opportunities. The next volunteer days are November 4th, 5th, and 6th. There's an online signup form for those who want more information or are ready to commit.

Then, there will be some additional opportunities to get involved this December during the attraction.

Country Lights Festival's lights will officially be turned on December 1st. In years past, the lights have sometimes been switched on over Thanksgiving weekend.

The event's official season opener is slated for Friday, December 3rd.

