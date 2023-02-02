One Person Taken to Hospital After Crash Involving A Semi

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and 18th Street North in Sauk Rapids.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, driven by 41-year-old Jesse Evers of Sleepy Eye, was heading north on Highway 15, when it collided with another vehicle in the intersection that was heading west on 18th Street North.

Evers was not hurt. A passenger in the other vehicle, 69-year-old Verla Benjamin of Sauk Rapids, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

