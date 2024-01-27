One Person Hurt In Litchfield Crash

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Litchfield Friday evening

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 6:30 p.m. a car driven by 63-year-old Edwin Dlugopolski was going West on Highway 12, and a second car driven by 55-year-old Jeffrey Forcier of Watkins was going East when they crashed.

Dlugopolski was taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Forcier was not hurt in the crash.

