One Person Has Died In Edina Crash
EDINA (WJON News) -- One person has died in a single-car crash in Edina Sunday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by a 42-year-old Lester Prairie man was going east on Highway 62 around 6:00 a.m. The car was approaching Gleason Road when it drifted off the road to the left hitting the median barrier, causing some minor damage, and came to a stop in the left lane.
The State Patrol says the crash is believed to be medical related. The driver's identity has not yet been released.
