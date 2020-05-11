One Person Dead in Columbia Heights Townhouse Fire

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS (AP) -- One person has died in a fire at a townhouse in a Minneapolis suburb.

The fire broke out about 5 p.m. Sunday in Columbia Heights. Firefighters found the townhouse fully engulfed and flames shooting out the front door when they arrived. The

Anoka County Sheriff's Office says officials searching the residence after the fire was out found the victim on the main level. They believe the victim was the homeowner and no one else was in the townhouse at the time.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering back injuries from a fall from the second floor to the basement.