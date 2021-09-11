One Killed in Crash on Highway 55 in Maple Lake Township

MAPLE LAKE -- A Hopkins man was killed in a crash near Maple Lake on Friday night.

The incident happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Highway 55 at Donnelly Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was backing into a driveway and blocking both lanes of traffic on Highway 55 when an SUV going east on Highway 55 hit it.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV, 64-year-old Jeffery Christiansen, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 50-year-old Gregory Fehn of Maple Lake, was not hurt.

