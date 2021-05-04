One Killed, Another Hurt in Road Rage Motorcycle Crash

HIBBING (AP) -- One person is dead and another is injured in a motorcycle crash in Hibbing that police say was the result of a road rage incident.

Authorities say the man driving the motorcycle lost control of the bike on some gravel before crashing.

Police did not give details of the road rage incident.

The other vehicle was not involved in Saturday's crash.

Forty-six-year-old Garry Brill and a 26-year-old female passenger were transported to the hospital where Brill was later pronounced dead. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app