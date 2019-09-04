One Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash In Royalton

ROYALTON -- One man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection with 3rd Street South.

A car driven by 31-year-old Matthew Hagen of Nevis was going west on 3rd Street South when troopers say he failed to yield and collided with another car going west on Highway 10.

Hagen was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car, 59-year-old Robin Barber of Menahga, was not hurt. Her passenger also was not hurt.