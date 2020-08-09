One Dead After Overnight Shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police report one man has died after a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police responding to a report of a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in grave condition but was later pronounced dead.
Minneapolis police are investigating the incident. The Medical Examiner has not released the cause of death.
