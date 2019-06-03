Onamia Woman Arrested After Fleeing Police

PIERZ -- An Onamia woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a short chase in Morrison County.

The sheriff's office says just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday the Mill Lacs Tribal Police were in pursuit of a vehicle near the Morrison County border.

The vehicle drove into Morrison County where deputies joined the pursuit and eventually took over.

Authorities were able to stop the vehicle on 225th Avenue west of Pierz with the help of a pit maneuver.

The driver, 31-year-old Carrie Graves was arrested at the scene.

The case has been turned over to the Morrison County Attorney's Office for review of formal charges, including fleeing police in a motor vehicle.