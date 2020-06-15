On This Day: 2015 Cathedral Baseball Team Wins State

On June 15th, 2015 the Cathedral baseball team wrapped up a dream season with a 10-1 win over Minnehaha Academy in the state championship game at Target Field. The win improved CHS to 23-0 on the season.

Brindley Theisen earned the win for Cathedral with a complete game effort, allowing just one first inning run before settling down. Bryant Bohlig was 3-4 with three runs batted in, Jack Schramel scored three runs and the Crusaders stole five bases as a team.

The Crusaders' title was their second straight and pushed their win streak to 49 games going back to the 2014 season. CHS would win eight straight games to start 2016 as well before Little Falls finally snapped the streak at 57 on April 26th.

Cathedral has won fourteen baseball state titles in school history.