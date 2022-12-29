Olga M. Podtburg, 86, Princeton

November 29, 1936 - December 24, 2022

Olga Mabel Podtburg, age 86 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully Dec. 24, 2022, at the Elim Wellspring Nursing Home in Princeton.

Olga was born to Peter “Willie” and Thilda “Tillie” (Thompson) Johnson on Nov. 29, 1936, in Hoffman, MN. She graduated from Hoffman High School and, after moving to Princeton, worked as a cost accountant for Smith Systems Manufacturing and Westling Manufacturing. She was married to the love of her life, Lloyd Wallace Podtburg, on July 9, 1960, in Morris. They had a wonderful 47 years of marriage.

Although Olga was small in stature, she had a lot of love to spread to her family and friends. She was an avid reader of novels, history, biographies and the newspaper. She loved to discuss politics, education and business. She worked full-time while raising her four children and volunteered as a leader for 4-H. She also volunteered with her church, Aid Association for Lutherans and the Princeton Clothing Center. She loved to travel. She documented her travels, family life and family history in scrapbooks. She learned to quilt to make blankets for her grandchildren and Christmas stockings for the whole family. She always had homemade cookies to share, including molasses spice, snicker doodles and no-bake cookies. She walked strongly in her faith as a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Above all else, Olga enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Olga is survived by her children, Eric of Princeton and Stephanie of West St. Paul, Beth (Casey Common) of St. Paul, and Dana (Teresa) of Waconia; grandchildren, Adam, Rachael, Christina (Mike) Oppenheim, Linnea Common, Cassie and Nick; brother, Harry Johnson of Hoffman; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd, in 2007; siblings, Thelma Hananger and Alvin (Char) Johnson; and many relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

Memorials are preferred to Triniti Home Health and Hospice in Elk River or the Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.