Old Crow Medicine Show To Headline Paramount’s Season Kick-Off

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Center for the Arts has announced who will be headlining the Paramount's Season Kick-Off this fall.

Two-time Grammy Award winning string band Old Crow Medicine Show will be playing in downtown St. Cloud on September 30th.

The Americana string band based in Nashville, Tennessee has been recording since 1998. The group was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2013 and their ninth album Remedy won the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.

The night will include food, drinks and live music.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Monday, May 16th at 10:00 a.m. and can be found be found online or by calling 320-259-5463.